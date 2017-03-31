Melinda Henneberger: Pence’s marriage outrages only the intolerant

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record Pause

1:52 Side-by-side shows home fire sprinkler demonstration

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

1:09 Fans react to KU's Elite Eight loss to Oregon

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

2:40 Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting

2:12 Alfredo Garcia remembers Primitivo and the day he was shot while defending a teacher

1:19 Life-size and roaring, these West Bottoms dinosaurs mean business