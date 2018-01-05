Letters: Readers discuss Ryan Silvey, elite snobbery and North Korea policy

Harsh judgment
The first sentence in the Jan. 4 front-page story, “Body cam video shows police fatally shoot armed, disturbed Olathe woman” gives away an obvious bias against law enforcement. Even when the story clearly demonstrates that police were justified in shooting the woman, who “clearly pointed (a gun) at officers,” The Star must portray law enforcement negatively.
Police cannot selectively enforce the law because of unfortunate circumstances. When the courts hand police officers a felony arrest warrant, they must take the person into custody.
If during that process, the subject points a gun at police and does not follow their lawful commands, bad things may happen.
It’s easy for armchair cops to offer alternative strategies after the incident. The mental health official quoted in the story putting blame on law enforcement is sadly ironic, because law enforcement is often forced to deal with individuals with untreated mental health conditions, resulting in a different outcome.
David Lane
Belton
Not so ‘Wonderful’
Gov. Eric Greitens’ appointment of state Sen. Ryan Silvey to the Missouri Public Service Commission has the look and feel of Mr. Potter’s job offer to George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” (Jan. 3, 4A, “Greitens gives post to state senator who has been harsh critic”)
By appointing Silvey to a six-year term on the Public Service Commission, Greitens removes one of his harshest critics from the General Assembly and puts him where he can do little harm to the governor. Whereas Bailey quickly saw through Potter’s offer of a three-year contract at $20,000 a year, Silvey jumped at the chance to replace his $36,000 Senate salary with the commissioner salary of $109,000 a year.
The numbers may differ, but the ethical choices for Silvey and Bailey are eerily similar.
Silvey has proved he is no George Bailey. As a result, we can expect Missouri will continue to look more like Pottersville and less like Bedford Falls under Greitens.
Tom Grimaldi
Kansas City
No to elites
As citizens we must never allow our judgment to become subordinate to people just because they have a Ph.D. or “your honor” attached to their names. These elitists have given us open borders, forced busing, the Paris climate accord, gun control and partial-birth abortion.
Somewhere along the way, they have surrendered reality for a virtual world ruled by intellectual duplicity and an absolute faith in their own supremacy.
The price we will pay for blindly following these people is the loss of our souls the way they have lost their own.
Resistance to this cabal is a necessity if we are to maintain our sovereignty as a free and independent people.
All you need to do is look around the world and see that if we surrender to these so-called elite we will become as morally bankrupt as they are.
Gregory Bontrager
Hutchinson
North Korea
The president has chosen to take a belligerent stance toward North Korea, and he has badgered the People’s Republic of China to assist him.
Sanctions rarely work. Enlisting China’s aid presupposes that China is our friend and will assist us in our policy.
Neither of these assumptions is true.
China has no real reason to curb North Korea’s nuclear capabilities; North Korea is not threatening China with its missiles. No country benefits more, geopolitically speaking, from North Korea than China.
Recent actions have shown that the Chinese, along with the Russians, are willing to ignore any sanctions that are put in place.
Another point to be examined is what nuclear weapons mean for the North Koreans. The answer is a lot, when you consider that a North Korea without nuclear arms is, well, just North Korea.
As the United States has moved to a belligerent position, it has placed all American citizens in danger. There is little preparation in this country for a nuclear attack. The federal government’s recent responses to natural disasters have failed to instill confidence.
The nation needs to be mobilized in a manner that it has not been for 50 years. The time to start is now.
David Stevenson
Belton
Way to greatness
Will someone please inform President Donald Trump that nuclear war is not the way to make America great again?
The same goes for bullying and schoolyard taunts.
Janet Mays
Kansas City
