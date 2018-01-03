Letters: Readers discuss Citizens Police Academy, Mueller’s inquiry and traffic safety

Police appreciation
I graduated from the Citizens Police Academy hosted by the Kansas City Police Department last November and gained a much better understanding of the police.
I learned a great deal because of the knowledgeable instructors — the men and women who lead the various divisions of the department.
Visiting the crime lab and discussing legal topics such as hate crimes and Fourth Amendment rights of search and seizure ranked as some of my favorite topics. And I thoroughly enjoyed my ride-along with Officer Joe Herman of the Metro Patrol Division.
The commitment was nearly three months long — every Tuesday night for three hours — but it was certainly worth it. I appreciate the resources devoted by the city and the department to the academy. Information and applications for the spring and fall sessions are on the police department website.
I highly recommend this course to Kansas Citians as a way to deepen their understanding of how our force operates. Ensuring that our community works for all of us requires an investment from not only those who serve, but also from the taxpayers and citizens who want good government and services.
Cindy McDermott
Kansas City
Fix KC together
I can honestly say that sometimes I am scared while walking on the streets of Kansas City. It pains me that the city of fountains is flooded with crime and homicide.
The blame cannot be put on law enforcement or weapons, but rather the people. As Kansas Citians, we should stand together to better our community instead of allowing it to be unsafe. Coming together to help one another will not only benefit the community, but will assist us in our own lives.
Change has to start within ourselves.
Alyssa Krutsinger
Liberty
Time to grow up
The mantra of maturity:
▪ Pay your taxes and your bills.
▪ Provide for your wants after taking care of your needs.
▪ Share your surplus assets — physical, emotional, logical and spiritual — with your fellow man.
▪ Forgive ingratitude without regret.
Mangesh Gaitonde
Lee’s Summit
Put party aside
Kudos to The Star for publishing former Kansas Senate President Dave Kerr’s guest commentary about the importance of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Dec. 31, 19A, “Mueller’s valid look at ‘colorful’ Trump associates”)
We need more thoughtful Republican leaders to step up and oppose the campaign to discredit Mueller’s probe of what happened between the Russians and members of President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.
One hopes the Kansas delegation in Washington, D.C., is paying attention to their fellow Kansan’s honesty and leadership.
John Lee
Kansas City
Getting famous
I came away from reading Sam Mellinger’s Dec. 29 column with an initial sense that the issue was just a matter of Mellinger’s opinion against that of Joe Morgan. (1B, “My Baseball Hall of Fame ballot (Joe Morgan, I’m sorry/not sorry)”)
To a degree, it is that. But on reflection, you must take into consideration that Mellinger also has a vote and a column to broadly express that opinion. (That’s his job.)
One of the takeaways from the piece is that character and (mis)behavior should not have a place in evaluating Hall of Fame qualifications. Given that there are already a few miscreants and bad actors in the hall, the implication is that career numbers and who has the most publicity are the only benchmarks for entry.
That suggests if Benito Mussolini was a very good corner outfielder with good or great numbers, he could be a prime candidate for the Hall of Fame.
A true and accurate standard is probably unattainable, but is a somewhat narrow opinion that is somewhat subjective the answer?
I guess it depends on how baseball and associated media want to appear to a somewhat fickle fandom.
Sheldon Castleman
Raymore
Driving concerns
In 2018, I hope drivers on our highways and streets will be engaged in improving their driving skills and behavior. Reviewing the rules of the road by reading the drivers manuals for Kansas and Missouri every year is a good idea.
At my workplace, signage reminds workers about the importance of doing things safely. Why don’t billboards and electronic road signs encourage people to do the same?
Messages could be less punitive and more encouraging:
“Be realistic about your travel time.”
“Be courteous and forgiving.”
“More cars don’t mean rush hour.”
“Drive like a community.”
“Mind your following distance.”
Think of all the time people waste gawking at rear-end collisions on the side of the road.
Too many deaths in 2017, like that of our dear neighbor Willie “Darryl” Wilson last summer, should motivate all of us to be better drivers this year.
Frances Windler
Kansas City
