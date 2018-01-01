Jerusalem and Russia, online bullying and a nothing Trump story

Confusing policies
On April 6, 2017, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it recognized West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Did anyone anywhere react to that announcement?
Now we learn that Russia and the Vatican want the status quo maintained. What does that mean?
Are we to choose how to interpret these statements?
Sol Koenigsberg
Overland Park
Stop the bullying
The reprehensible recent attempted murder of a young girl by her ex-boyfriend is one more in a series of actions in our community and our nation. This is the ultimate example of bullying. (Dec. 21, 1A, “Mystery unfolds on Facebook as murder plot claims teen’s life”)
Suicides among teenagers reveal that bullying is practiced through a more vicious and untraceable means — the internet.
How far will it go? Are more deaths of teens acceptable?
Our current leader thinks bullying is acceptable behavior and practices it. Do you like this?
Parents, examine your methods of disciplining your children. Consider your tone of voice and body posture. Are you the result of bullying you experienced as a child? Then you know the importance of teaching your child how to protect himself or herself from bullying.
If you need suggestions, call a school counselor for help or referrals.
More difficult to monitor are texts and cellphone calls that can be threatening enough to cause a teenager to take his or her life. Talk to your child about this.
Do you want your child to be bullied? Or to be a bully? Take action today.
Nancy Cramer
Independence
What lies ahead …
Libertarian hedonists on one side, anarchistic mystics on the other. Mother Earth, help me.
Sustainability no longer works with our fossil-fuel dependency, and unless we have a regenerative economic outlook that will maintain a balance with natural laws, it does not look good.
As a writer to The Star, I have no answers, only questions.
Happy New Year.
Robert Hendrickson
Kansas City
No substance
The Star’s Dec. 28 front-page headline “Trump lawyers set to attack Flynn” and the subsequent article was nothing but an attempt to sensationalize a big bunch of nothing.
One had to read two-thirds of the story before getting to the substance of the matter: “Outside legal experts said that discussing ways to undermine a possible witness is a natural first step for defense lawyers to consider.”
In fact, I submit it would be legal malpractice for President Donald Trump’s attorneys not to take this first step.
Why The Star saw fit to print this item from The Washington Post … oh, I guess that says it all.
Larry Louk
Olathe
Keep reporting
I’ve had issues with The Star in the past over deliveries, costs, vacation holds and so on. However, I want to commend the investigative reporters who are doing an awesome job seeking and reporting truths and facts (no small feat these days) and commend management for supporting them and publishing their efforts.
Some of The Star’s work has had turnaround results and will, I hope, result in more positive changes. Please maintain your pursuit and continue to report your findings.
It’s most important, now more than ever, to help people know what is happening and not happening within their governments. With few exceptions, there should be no secrecy in government — much less a blanket policy of such coming from the one in command.
Whether intentionally covert or ill-informed, the actions of those whose salaries we pay should be investigated and reported.
Vicky Keeton
Liberty
Back to basics
In the words of Rodney King, “Can we all get along?” Good question, Rodney.
The question is more pertinent today, with the escalating turmoil we see, even in our own republic. Such turmoil was not envisioned by our Founding Fathers, who carefully crafted sensible rules by which we might govern ourselves, rules that guarantee “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” for all.
Unfortunately, we find ourselves no longer bound by those sensible rules of our forefathers.
When can we expect a return to the honest rule of law from which all the other rules flow? How can we expect that to happen when it is not demanded from our leadership?
Robert R. Cook
Manhattan, Kan.
