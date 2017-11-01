Letters: Readers discuss Sen. John McCain, Rosie O’Donnell’s silence on sexual abuse and ‘values voters’

Trucks kill people
The attack on the New York bike path shows we immediately need commonsense truck control laws. (Nov. 1, 1A, “’Act of terror’: Truck attack kills 8 in New York”)
It should be obvious to any sentient being that you do not need a high-capacity truck to bring home a gallon of paint and a couple of rolls of wallpaper.
There should be universal background checks and a 10-day waiting period for all truck rentals or purchases. And we must immediately limit these high-capacity fuel tanks. The perpetrator of this attack had enough fuel to drive to the scene and then mow down people. He should have had to refuel at least once. Don’t get me started on the carbon footprint.
Manufacturers brag about high-grade materials in their trucks. Do common citizens need these high-powered machines? I think not. We could all do just fine driving smaller, less scary-looking vehicles. (Think Prius.)
Hopefully very soon a victim’s lawyer will sue the truck maker and Home Depot for placing this massively destructive instrument in this young immigrant’s hands.
Cliff Rutherford
Grain Valley
Real action
If you have ever dealt with government bureaucracy, you know it can be very frustrating. I had never spoken to my Olathe councilman, Wes McCoy, when I telephoned him for his assistance regarding a drainage problem adjacent to my property.
The same day we talked on the phone, he came to my property. The next morning, city employees were dealing with the problem.
Actions do speak louder than words, and that’s why I’ll vote for Wes McCoy on Nov. 7.
Dennis G. Oetting
Olathe
Honorable McCain
An Oct. 27 letter suggested that Sen. John McCain might have a chip on his shoulder. Having been held as a POW and tortured for five years, he is certainly entitled. Now his cancer adds insult to injury.
He has no reason not to speak his mind truthfully. Tell it all, Senator. Have your say, and may it give others courage to do the same.
Martha Baker
Overland Park
Learn the ropes
Who’s to say Gina Burke should not challenge Terry Goodman for a seat on the Overland Park City Council simply because she hasn’t served before?
It seems to me that a city council seat would be an ideal place for newbies to learn the ins and outs of governance — before they decide to make a run for president of the United States, for instance.
Lynn Anderson
Richmond, Kan.
Speak up, Rosie
Actor Kevin Spacey is getting slammed by fellow movie and TV star Rosie O’Donnell for attempted sexual abuse of a teenager. According to Fox News, she said, “We all knew” about the “House of Cards” star’s alleged behavior.
If O’Donnell knew, why didn’t she speak up? Her fake outrage is pitiful because she stood by and did nothing to protect others. In what alternative universe is it normal, acceptable or moral to not report sexual abuse and harassment to law enforcement?
The culture in Hollywood is obviously rotten to the core. Sexual abuse and underage predation is apparently common and acceptable to many in the entertainment business, and those who knew and did nothing are not blameless. In the long run, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and many other sordid stories should also shine the light on those who were complicit by silence to save their careers.
O’Donnell should examine her lack of moral courage and warn the public about other sexual abusers to redeem herself for the years she has remained silent. Name names, Rosie, or forever live with the guilt of future crimes you may have prevented.
Barbara Paulus
Bonner Springs
Yes to Question 1
We moved to Kansas City in 1975. My job required frequent air travel, and Kansas City International Airport was a pleasant surprise. Drop off at the gate, check baggage, get a ticket and board. This all took a matter of minutes — and very few steps. Plenty of parking. I’d often hear others say how they loved KCI.
Downtown Kansas City was another matter. How could a city have that great an airport and a horrible downtown?
Over the years, Kansas City had tremendous leadership. Downtown was virtually rebuilt with great restaurants, entertainment venues, offices and fine residential areas.
I fly only a few times a year now. KCI has miserable waiting areas lacking in facilities. Well, it’s nearly 50 years old.
Just as we rebuilt much of our city, its time to build a new airport.
Bill Emerson
Kansas City
No to Question 1
I was six weeks old on my first plane ride, and flew constantly for decades after. A family member is a commercial airline pilot. When we discussed the proposal for a new airport at Kansas City International Airport, he told me what happened in Denver.
The proposal there was much like here: The taxpayers wouldn’t be on the hook for the improvements. The airlines would take care of it.
Well, the airlines said no, thank you. They raised their ticket prices, their baggage fees and so on.
Please keep this in mind when you go vote on Tuesday. All is not what it seems.
By the way, I certainly don’t need a two-story fountain in the airport to lighten my mood.
Nancy Asire
Kansas City
