Letters: Readers discuss praise for Trump, downtown baseball and firearm ownership

Honorable Trump
Why would a man in his 70s, approaching the later years of his life, want to run for president? Was he looking for fame, fortune or money? I think not.
Or was it because he was sick and tired of seeing all the waste, fraud and abuse being dealt to Americans, who have little or no voice in correcting these problems? Keep in mind that this man had accomplished a lifetime of projects and undertakings, from constructing buildings to golf courses.
Not a politician, nor one who speaks out of both sides of his mouth like most politicians, he is direct and straight to the point.
It is truly a shame that more people don’t realize this type of man comes only once in a lifetime. Keep in mind that he already has amassed prestige, a reputation and a fortune acquired by doing, and not just talking.
Because of his moral fiber and makeup, most politicians despise and reject not only him, but his ideas and solutions on how to make America great again.
DeWayne Steele
Kansas City
A greater KC
My father was born and raised in Kansas City, and I’ve been a lifelong fan of the city. At age 5, I was with him when he parked in Sam’s parking lot and we wandered over to Arthur Bryant’s before watching the A’s lose.
Kansas City was “the city.” Denver was that fairly ugly cow town below the mountains, but with great weather. A little more than 20 years ago, that began to change. Denver International Airport opened, and it is a world-class airport with flights to Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies play baseball, did more than revive Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. It kick-started the entire downtown.
In this era of increased security, Kansas City International Airport is a joke and a Royals stadium has always belonged downtown. (But please don’t just stick it somewhere because there’s open ground. I envision the Western Auto sign over the outfield fence.)
Kansas City remains a much more beautiful city than almost anywhere. With a truly revived downtown and a first-class airport, it would compete with anyplace.
There’s not much we can do about the weather, but fall is great. Oh, and go Chiefs!
John Bush
Denver
And my rights?
All I hear about is the rights of gun owners. What about my rights as a non-owner?
I’m starting to be afraid to go anywhere. With open carry and no gun training or age limit, it’s so easy for anyone to get a gun. How do I know if that person is capable of handling that responsibility?
I am tired of hearing how the government might take these people’s guns and trample on their rights. What about my right to go to a concert, the library or the grocery store without worrying about some lunatic with a gun? I’m sick of their whining about how unfairly they’re treated. In Kansas, it’s easier to buy a gun than it is to vote.
Debbi Mall
Kansas City, Kan.
The questions
Why do we only ask why the Las Vegas shooter did it? That question will never be answered.
Why don’t we question the failure of our elected officials to do anything to prevent future slaughters of innocent citizens?
Why do we think it’s right that an individual can amass an arsenal of military assault weapons suitable to arm a platoon of Marines entering combat?
Why do we allow our policies to be dictated by a pack of paranoid individuals who hide behind a constitutional amendment conceived in the days of Redcoats and flintlock muskets, and designed to ensure arms for a “well regulated militia.”
Why do we continue to elect politicians who bow to the threats of the NRA?
Why do we continue to tolerate political corruption and bribery that encourage extortion tactics?
The answers are available. Why don’t we ask the right questions?
Richard Voss
Overland Park
Am I the only one who sees the irony, nay the hypocrisy, in the fact that the same Republicans who have gutted support for mental health care for the last 40 years are now screaming that increased mental health care is the answer to gun violence. Thanks to the NRA and its congressional minions, we now live in the most violent developed country in the world.
I believe that guns will ultimately destroy us. Already outlaw militias have evolved all over the country. It is only a matter of time before these groups decide they don’t like the duly elected government and attempt to overthrow it. Eventually, it will devolve into another Somalia run by warring factions fighting for control.
Brian Steele
Olathe
