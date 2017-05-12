Letters: Readers discuss the Comey firing, Brattin’s comments on homosexuality and Hillary Clinton’s dignity

Comey questions
The firing of FBI Director James Comey raises three serious questions:
1) Do the American people live under a rule of law or the fiat of a dictator?
2) Is the president of the United States a criminal?
3) Do the Republicans who rule the U.S. Senate love America sufficiently to give the American people a completely independent investigation of President Donald Trump, with subpoena power to compel testimony and if necessary to issue a criminal indictment?
David A. Lee
Ottawa
Given the timing of James Comey’s firing and the visit the next day of the Russian ambassador, is it possible that President Donald Trump was ordered to “get rid” of Comey before the ambassador arrived?
Barbara Young
Independence
Gay transformation
I am both shocked and humbled that Missouri state Rep. Rick Brattin has discovered the truth about homosexuality.
I feel it only fair to explain it to the rest of you. When he says, “There is a distinction between homosexuality and just being a human being,” he is right. Whenever I kiss another woman, I cease to be human.
It’s a very painful transformation, especially during a full moon. It starts with a loud rumble in my throat, like a growl. Thick hair covers my once human skin. Then my fingers extend and grow claws (the better to hold my girlfriend’s hand with). Next I grow a long tail, and my sense of smell becomes a hundred times stronger (the better to identify other gay people with), as does my sense of hearing (the better to hear bigoted opinions with).
When the transformation is complete, I’m compelled by an insatiable urge to run naked through the woods, howling at the moon until dawn.
Once the sun rises, I return to my weak human state.
So now the truth is out there. Remember not to go to the park during or after sunset — you might see a gay person enjoying a stroll.
Willow Onken
Springfield
Reflective Clinton
A recent letter to the editor implied that Hillary Clinton is a sore loser because she is still bemoaning her loss. (May 9, 10A)
I watched Clinton’s interview at the Women in the World Summit. She was asked about the election, and she answered. She took responsibility for the loss and expressed her thoughts about the loss.
I will bemoan this, because I knew Donald Trump had won the election the day FBI Director James Comey came out with the letter to Congress about the new emails.
I watched Trump gloat over this new development at his rallies. You could see the momentum change.
Before Comey’s letter, the Clinton campaign was concentrating on down-ballot races.
After that letter, it became all the media talked about.
It seems unfair that Trump also was under investigation at the time, but Comey addressed only the nothing-new Hillary emails.
Vicki Brown
Overland Park
No to dairy
Last week, The Washington Post published a major expose of the U.S. dairy industry, concluding that mega dairies scam consumers into paying extra for “organic” milk that isn’t.
The timing, a few days before Mother’s Day, could not be more appropriate. Dairy cows, worldwide symbols of motherhood, never get to see or nurture their babies.
The newborn calves are torn from their mothers at birth and turned into veal cutlets. The distraught mothers bellow for days, hoping in vain for their babies’ return.
Instead, they are chained on a concrete warehouse floor, milked by machines, then impregnated artificially to renew the pregnancy and keep the milk flowing. When their production drops, around four years of age, they are ground into hamburgers.
This Mother’s Day, let’s all honor motherhood and our natural compassion for animals by rejecting the dairy industry’s cruelty. Let’s replace cow’s milk and its products, laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones and antibiotics.
Let’s choose delicious, healthful, cruelty-free plant-based milk, cheese and ice cream products.
Victor Wing
Kansas City
Batter up
It’s baseball season, GOP patriots. Time to step up to the plate and be MVPs, not sheep grazing in far right field with Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Stand up for an independent counsel and support the FBI’s Russia investigation.
Be bold. Be patriotic.
Anita Macek
Roeland Park
