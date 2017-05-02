Letters: Readers discuss Gov. Eric Greitens, pit bulls, Frank White and the Royals

Ethics fine
When I read The Star’s article about Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ penalty for his campaign ethics violation (only $1,000, reduced to $100 if he behaves himself for a while), my first reaction was, “Who would write ethics legislation with no teeth?” (April 30, 5A, “Greitens fined for violating campaign ethics regulations”)
My second reaction was, “Oh. Yeah.”
Mark Johnson
Kansas City
Trump’s works
The Trump administration has an easy agenda: Find a piece of legislation with Barack Obama’s name on it and repeal it. Why do anything original?
Bill Grossnickle
Kansas City
Incomplete Royals
As a lifelong fan of the Royals going back to 1974, I have found the past few years to be an amazing ride, highlighted by World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015 and, of course, the world championship in 2015.
With that said, there is still one thing that has been bugging me since this resurgence: very little Frank White involvement.
White was a huge part of the success of those great teams of the 1970s and ’80s, culminatings with the 1985 World Series championship, when White batted cleanup. Beginning in 2010, the Royals began to disconnect themselves from the Royals Hall of Famer, one of three Royals whose numbers are retired and a man who has a statue beyond the outfield fence at Kauffman Stadium.
My question is: Why and when will it end?
There is lots of blame as to why this occurred, including for White himself, who can be stubborn. With that said, time heals everything, and it is time for the Royals, specifically, team president Dan Glass and general manager Dayton Moore, to reach out and bring back for good not only a Royals icon, but a born and bred Kansas City legend, Frank White.
Make this happen.
Jeff Frost
Gilbertville, Iowa
Not dogs’ fault
When will all the ignorant people in the world stop vilifying the pit bull? A pit bull is a sweet, lovable animal by nature.
Unfortunately for the dog, it is also very muscular and very intelligent. Hence, they are prey to all the lovely folks out there who abuse, beat and torture the poor things to make them mean and combative.
Some do it for money, and some just for the joy of watching one dog tear up another. Unfortunately, because of this monstrous treatment, there are occasions when an innocent bystander becomes victim.
If you want to stop pit bull aggression, don’t pick on the dog. Stop the trainers.
Joyce Kidd
Kansas City
Weak Clinton
Why do so many Democrats, liberals and progressives still think Hillary Clinton would make a better president than Donald Trump?
She has a political organization that dates continuously from Bill Clinton’s Arkansas governorship. Her key political advisers and managers were kept on standby, employed at the Clinton Foundation between campaigns.
This was Hillary Clinton’s second presidential campaign. And she was endorsed by most of the media, except Fox News and Rush Limbaugh.
Her campaign gathered and spent nearly twice as much money as did Trump’s (and Democrats continually complain about the effect of big-money contributors toward winning political campaigns).
With all of this going for her, she couldn’t defeat Trump (nor Barack Obama, for that matter). So why would she be a better president?
Domestically and internationally, winning is the name of the game.
Harvey A. Jetmore Jr.
Lenexa
Water security
Regarding the editorial, “A to-do list for Kansas legislators: The real work begins now” (May 1, 10A), the list must include the most vital, complex, difficult and urgent public-policy issue facing Kansans: fully appropriating monies to achieve water security.
This remains an issue during periods of water surplus when sediments and contaminants reduce usable water in our lakes and reservoirs. Water surpluses are followed by periods of water shortages because of low precipitation and source depletion. Also, water will become increasingly scarce during long-term economic and population growth. These water trends reduce water security.
Achieving water security requires legislators to fully fund the Kansas Water Plan and high-priority water projects in fiscal years 2018 and 2019. It means security for human life and all other forms of life in Kansas.
Kansans will thank legislators for their water wisdom.
Allyn O. Lockner
Topeka
