Letters: Readers discuss Sen. Pat Roberts’ use of ‘unique,’ white privilege and Missouri’s tobacco tax

Apparently, Sen. Pat Roberts does not know the meaning of the word “unique.” (April 28, 6A, “Pat Roberts: Trump is ‘most unique’ president since Teddy Roosevelt”)
It means “one of a kind,” so there is no such thing as “most unique” or “more unique.” Something or someone is either unique or not unique. There is no “more” or “most.”
I guess we could give him this, that Donald Trump is “unique” as president.
Ronald Flentgen
Olathe
Natural beauty
We are grateful that April came like a lady, gentle, beautiful, mild-mannered, but capable of little temper tantrums of short-lasting rain. Beauty emerged in yellow jonquils and daffodils framed by greening grass. Redbud trees stand amid red and yellow tulips, purple and white ones, stalks straight and tall like soldiers.
Greeting our eager eyes are pink and white dogwood trees, their centers resembling a cross, reminding Christians of Easter. Patches of flowers, clad in colorful skirts, like little ladies-in-waiting, bloomed overnight. Dandelions popped up shaggy yellow heads, decorating the grass like Easter eggs children would find.
April brings energy to the inert body. Days become longer, the sun shines at pleasing temperatures. Birds’ choruses announce their return. Spirited solos emerge from bird-seeking mates. Nests are built, eggs are laid.
Two birds refurbished their nest every year in a drain spout. A violent windstorm broke the nest from its moorings. The pair never returned.
April brings a special joy and sadness for me. I grieved at the loss of two family members. Then life kindly closed the door to those memories, and now, I gratefully greet April’s coming with pleasure.
Nancy Cramer
Independence
Wasted time
With its recent editorial “Can we talk about ‘white privilege’?” (April 27, 14A) The Star’s editorial board decided to dance around issues. Was the editorial a condemnation of the conference by faint praise, or was it praising the conference by faint condemnation? Either way, the editorial lacked clarity.
Instead of slamming the conference for its highly pejorative term “white privilege” (among its many flaws), the board chose to nibble here and there. And “edgy” became a writer’s newfound word of praise for what has become the all-too-typical response of liberal bias.
You want edgy? How about proposing a “Black Entitlement Conference”? That would certainly draw quick condemnation, most likely from The Star.
The so-called White Privilege Conference is a waste of time and energy and resurrects the old revisionist history agenda of the liberal establishment. It needs to be branded for the sham it really is, an attempt to blame whites for everything bad that has happened to us victims.
Blame the whites, and things will get better. Change the party in power, change the policies, and life will be better. Baloney.
Let’s get back to working together America, or America’s best days are behind us, for certain.
Bob Tobia
Lee’s Summit
Tobacco tax
As president of the Missouri Retailers Association, I’m writing in response to the editorial “Kansas should make it more expensive to smoke.” I’m surprised by the Kansas Legislature’s proposal to raise the cigarette tax by $1 per pack because Kansas businesses just bore a large tax increase last year.
The editorial correctly points out that this tax increase wouldn’t fix the Kansas budget and would hurt low-income adult consumers. However, it misses the mark on cross-border sales. I can tell you firsthand that Missouri retailers are benefiting from Kansas’ already-high tobacco taxes. Many Kansas consumers seek out lower prices in Missouri.
Higher taxes have enormous negative economic consequences. And we know that Kansas cross-border traffic would increase with this proposal.
If the $1-per-pack increase goes into effect, Kansas consumers could save hundreds of dollars a year on cigarette purchases by coming to Missouri. This savings would cost only Kansas retailers because additional purchases would be made in Missouri.
This large tax increase on Kansas adult tobacco consumers is the wrong approach and wouldn’t solve the state’s financial problems. It’s bad for Kansas businesses and consumers, but it would be wonderful for Missouri retailers.
David Overfelt
Jefferson City
Not so smart
President Donald Trump has signed executive orders that mean nothing. All can be undone in the blink of an eye when a new president comes to office. Trump does not know how to get things done.
Sharon Edwards
Olathe
