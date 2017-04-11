Letters: Readers discuss the World War I commemoration, live animals as Easter gifts, and Bob Cerv’s legendary toughness

Great WWI tribute
For almost 100 years, the community of Kansas City has played a leading role in honoring the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on behalf of freedom and liberty. As the artistic director of the recent National World War I centennial event, I wanted to acknowledge that commitment by featuring some of the many wonderful actors, designers and musicians from the local artistic community.
I would like offer my most sincere thanks to speakers John Rensenhouse, Carla Noack, Dale Morehouse and Victor Raider-Wexler; musicians Matt Rombaum, Samantha Gossard, Alla Wijnands and Bram Wijnands; the Kansas City Symphony; the Lyric Opera of Kansas City; and the students from the UMKC Theatre program.
Their extraordinary talent and generosity of spirit made the centennial event such a moving and memorable experience.
Edward Bilous
Artistic Director
World War I Centennial
New York
For the last few years, the National World War I Museum and Memorial has done yeoman’s service in reminding us of the importance of the Great War, both in its exhibits and its programming.
It again showed its worth last Thursday, as it hosted the national observance of the 100th anniversary of the American entry into the war in conjunction with the National WWI Centennial Commission. The blend of words and music from 1917 was an excellent tribute to those who served.
I like to think that my great-uncles — one Army, one Navy in the war — would have been pleased with the tribute.
The centennial continues, and one can expect the museum to carry on with the mission of explaining how the first world war changed the world and continues to affect us today.
Blair D. Tarr
Kansas World War I
Centennial Committee
Topeka
No Easter pets
If you are a concerned parent or grandparent, do not buy live chicks, ducks or bunnies for young children for Easter.
The Centers for Disease Control says these animals should not be handled by young children because of salmonella exposure. Numerous children are sickened every year when exposed to live poultry.
These pets can make a huge mess as they get bigger. Every year, dozens of abandoned ducks have to be rescued from area ponds, and unwanted rabbits are left in parks or turned over to shelters.
Domestic animals like these cannot survive in the wild. They can’t fly and don’t know to run away from predators. They usually fall victim to hawks, dogs and coyotes. Few survive a single winter.
If you are an animal lover, don’t buy an animal you don’t plan to keep for 15 years. If you are a Christian, do not celebrate the resurrection of Jesus with an animal that will probably die.
Please, stick with toys and treats in your Easter baskets.
Make the smart choice: Don’t buy ducks, chicks or rabbits for Easter.
Julie Burge, DVM
Grandview
Tough Cerv
I was saddened to read about the death of Bob Cerv, formerly of the A’s, the Yankees and the Blues (Kansas City’s American Association team, before the A’s brought Major League Baseball to town).
The Star article talks about his All-Star performance in the 1958 season. (April 8, 2B, “KC home-run champ Bob Cerv dies at 91”)
That season was even more remarkable for something the article doesn’t mention.
Cerv got quite a few of those homers and RBIs despite adversity that would have had most of us on the bench in civilian clothes. He had a collision at home plate trying to score and suffered a broken lower jaw.
Three days later, he returned to play with his jaw wired so that the lower jaw would heal properly. He depended on a blender to liquefy foods — vegetables and even steaks — to keep his strength up. He hardly missed a beat or dropped off in his performance.
May this gritty, gutsy performer rest in peace.
Ed Cash
Kansas City
Audience reach
Does Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens think everyone is on Facebook? A lot of people who vote don’t use Facebook.
Alice Smith
Lee’s Summit
Comic relief
Thank you “Zippy the Pinhead” for making huge fun of President Donald Trump. I love it.
I didn’t read “Zippy” very often until he started unloading on Trump and team every day. The humor is spot on and so in touch with what the clown is doing.
Anna Pearson
Lee’s Summit
