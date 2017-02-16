Letters: Readers discuss the Missouri budget, coach Eric Driskell and Rockfest

Missouri budget
Gov. Eric Greitens recently submitted his budget proposal for the next fiscal year to the Missouri legislature. It reflects spending cuts of $146 million because of declining state tax revenue.
Sadly, in-home care services for the elderly and disabled will receive a drastic funding reduction. In-home care enables individuals to remain in their homes rather than enter nursing homes, which is not only preferable, but it is also less expensive. Many Missourians will lose these services.
It is tragic that the governor has chosen this program for reductions. Recipients of state-sponsored in-home care are poor, elderly and/or disabled. They have no powerful lobbyists or wealthy corporations to work in their behalf.
We ask that the governor reconsider his decision to reduce funding for in-home care. We also ask members of the Missouri legislature to restore funding for this valuable program.
The recipients of the in-home care program are some of our most vulnerable citizens. Many of these individuals will suffer great harm if the cuts are enacted.
Dave Damico
President
Missouri Coalition
for Quality Care
Jefferson City
Stellar coach
This is a thank-you to coach Eric Driskell from a very reluctant football mom. (Feb. 16, 1B, “Eric Driskell helped inspire many”)
Football is not getting great press nowadays, and every day my son puts on a helmet I am filled with fear. But you had me at the first parents meeting when you told the boys to go in the stands and hug their mothers.
I loved the day that my child came home all lit up to tell me that you had chosen him to work with a young person with Down syndrome, both in and out of school. And you somehow got him to get up on his own and leave the house at 5:15 a.m. for weight training.
Yours was a voice that I pray my son always hears in his head. You have his heart and mine forever.
Rest easy, Coach D. For you, there is no more unfinished business. And I hear that tonight in heaven, there is great weather for football.
Betsy Collins
Stilwell
McCaskill approach
The refusal of Senate Republicans to consider President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court was blatantly partisan and indefensible. Now, President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy. Some Democrats have gone ballistic, demanding that Gorsuch be shunned just as Garland was. This response is understandable but unproductive.
Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is taking a reasonable, thoughtful approach. She supports hearings and a vote on Gorsuch. She has not ruled out a filibuster. She has not indicated support for Gorsuch. Yet she is being viciously criticized by many Democrats demanding revenge for Garland’s treatment.
These Democrats believe their no-holds-barred objections to Gorsuch will teach the Republicans a lesson: They will realize the error of their ways, and the normal Senate confirmation process will be restored. I don’t think so. Senate Republicans will just dig in their heels.
If the Democrats refuse to give Gorsuch the time of day, they are fueling the fires of further congressional dysfunction. And Gorsuch will still be confirmed.
Roger Leonard
Republic, Mo.
Police priorities
The Star’s editorial board would like to see the Kansas Legislature put more Big Brother restrictions on drivers — banning the use of cellphones while driving. (Feb. 15, 16A, “Kansas should tackle distracted driving”)
Why stop there? To fully protect drivers from their own bad behavior, let’s also ban eating, smoking, reading a map and, last but not least, looking at a GPS screen.
I’m sure law-enforcement officials would be more than happy to enforce another self-protection law. As we know, they have a lot of free time on their hands.
Michael Kalny
Shawnee
Rockfest location
Thank you to Johnny Dare and the Rockfest folks for moving your event to the Kansas Speedway. (Feb. 16, 17C, “Rockfest moves to Kansas Speedway for warmth, space”) We all knew that was the spot for it in the first place.
Now our park will not be decimated, streets and the Liberty Memorial will not be closed, and the roads around the park will be safer without inebriated folks driving to and from the event.
We as local residents share your enthusiasm for rock music and think you have the right to party. Now you have the perfect place to do it. Good luck to Rockfest and its new venue.
John David DiCapo
Kansas City
