Letters: Readers discuss the women’s marches, Bruce Smith Drugs and Yordano Ventura

Women’s marches
It was extremely gratifying to see all the women’s marches across the country and around the world on Saturday. And I was glad to see The Star’s extensive coverage of the event.
Now we need to do more than just gather, march, carry signs and so on. We women need to run for office locally, statewide and nationally and be part of the political dialogue. We need to write to our elected representatives and senators to voice our beliefs and concerns. Hopefully doing these things will change the discourse.
Marvelee Converse
Overland Park
From the hype about the women’s marches I learned that if you do not approve of abortion, you are not welcome to demand rights with them.
Many wore hats that symbolized hatred for our new president’s past indiscretions. I remember that many in the women’s movement were strangely silent when Bill Clinton perpetrated the “cigar incident.”
Allowing foulmouthed movie stars to spew hatred for the president is a symbol of women’s rights? Madonna said she thought about burning the White House.
Women can lose elections and not get jobs because they are not right for the job.
Why not stop being a branch of the Democratic Party and be nonpolitical? How about marching into the slums and helping women who are struggling to survive? Help them to get an education, get a job and take care of their children. That’s a goal I can support.
Victoria DeBLase
Kansas City
Personal touch
To the employees of Bruce Smith Drugs in Prairie Village, I want to thank you for the years you served my family. (Jan 19, 13A, “Bruce Smith Drugs says goodbye after six decades”)
Your personalized service and knowledge of us will be sorely missed. Knowing us by name and asking about our family members always made it a plus to shop with you.
A chain store can never replace the kind of service you provided. The Thompsons appreciated you and send our best wishes.
Barbara Thompson
Mission Hills
Size matters
No argument is too petty for little Donald when it comes to assertions about size. While photographic evidence confirms the crowd that witnessed his inauguration was half the size of that that celebrated President Barack Obama’s inauguration, Trump chose to claim the opposite and make a fuss about media bias. His official representative, Kellyanne Conway, went even further, saying Trump’s claim is based on “alternative facts.”
This is not the first time the blowhard candidate and then president-elect made claims based on verifiable untruths. So let’s call “alternative facts” what they are: They are lies.
Now as president of the United States, his lying prevarications pose a direct threat to our free society, which depends on engaged citizens informed by true facts. Government officials calling their lies “alternative facts” endangers the very foundation of our democracy.
Patriotic appreciation to news reporters who check the facts and point out the lies.
Bruce Joffe
Piedmont, Calif.
Honor Ventura
One day when I was about 6, I accompanied my dad as he took my mom to work. Along the way, we witnessed a car being T-boned by another car that had run a red light. The two front seat passengers flew out the passenger side door as though they had been shot out of a cannon. I can still vividly recall their bodies skittering along the pavement like a couple of oversized rag dolls. My mom, who was a nurse, was the first person to tend to the victims.
People don’t realize the tremendous amount of kinetic energy involved in a car accident. Lots of accident victims survive the initial impact but die from being ejected and then striking the ground and other objects.
The best way we can honor the memory of Yordano Ventura is to always wear our seat belt in hopes that our loved ones won’t ever have to bear the pain of what his family, friends and fans are dealing with now.
Chris Brethwaite
Kansas City
Rich words
Thank you, Sam Mellinger, for crafting a tribute that matches Yordano Ventura’s skill. (Jan. 23, 1A, “A baseball comet, gone far too soon”)
Whether in sadness or joy, you leave readers emotionally conflicted about whether we most love the games, or the sports journalism that invites us deeper into the richness of our society and ourselves.
Brian Watson
Wichita
