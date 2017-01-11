Letters: Readers discuss column choice, the MPERS system and Meryl Streep

26:36 Part 2: Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor Pause

2:19 Pittsburgh Steeler fan's Shawnee man cave is a shrine to team

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

24:53 Part 1: Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

1:39 Charging stations added at Kansas City International Airport

0:50 Details of Kansas City's first homicide of 2017