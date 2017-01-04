Letters: Readers discuss unions, caring for the poor, Donald Trump and The Star

2:14 Investigation continues into Grandview explosion Pause

0:47 Shots fired at woman on Kansas City highway believed to be random

3:52 KC Symphony opens $55 million endowment campaign with quartet performance

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for?

4:16 The vicious debt trap of payday loans

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration

1:23 Chiefs DT Dontari Poe on pressuring quarterbacks