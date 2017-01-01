Letters: Readers discuss global warming, Israel, Obama, UMKC and justice

Climate science
President-elect Donald Trump tweeted in 2012 that global warming was a hoax created by the Chinese. In the world of the president-elect, this is ancient history and typically fantastical.
What is current, and not fantastical, is the nomination of a fossil-fuel CEO along with overt climate deniers and skeptics to key cabinet posts.
These nominees, along with the president-elect, will drive the false narrative that the warming of our climate is not human-induced. This false narrative has been advocated by powerful fossil-fuel interests for decades, in addition to powerful cultural denial.
All the national academies of science in the world support the conclusion that our warming climate is caused by human activity in the form of burning fossil fuels. The Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 was signed by nearly 200 countries who agreed to the necessity for all nations to significantly reduce carbon emissions.
The Trump administration will attempt to swim against the tide of history, and it will ultimately fail.
Let us envision a humanity that bends all of its resources to developing a truly sustainable civilization, a transformation that will involve all nations of the world.
Dave Mitchell
Kansas City
Truman’s legacy
Recently, Secretary of State John Kerry and President Barack Obama took the opportunity to scorch the U.S.-Israeli relationship (Dec. 29, 1A, “Kerry accuses Israel of hindering peace process”), which was initiated in 1948 — when the United States, under President Harry S. Truman, recognized the state of Israel on a de facto basis.
To those of you in Independence, the huge creaking sound you are hearing is the rolling over of Truman in his grave.
Joseph Lavender
Lenexa
Respected leader
I am dismayed that there was little coverage in the local media of the passing of George Russell, who led UMKC as chancellor for 14 years and then the University of Missouri system as president for five more. (Dec. 29, 4A, “Former UMKC Chancellor George Russell dies at 95”)
I believe it to be additionally sad that there is no building or room or any edifice at UMKC honoring Russell.
Erl Suni
Kansas City
A legitimate election?
If Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to the extent that sanctions were imposed and ambassadors expelled by President Barack Obama, why are the results of that election considered legitimate enough to inaugurate Donald Trump as president of the United States? (Dec. 30, 1A, “U.S. punishes Russia for hacking election”)
Why aren’t we the people seeing some facts?
Or why aren’t we having an interference-free election?
Mr. Trump deserves no less.
Ken Knox
Easton, Mo.
Unjust coverage
After following the melodrama involving a University of Kansas basketball player, I think it is obvious the media tried to sensationalize the altercation between a prime-time athlete and a young woman. (Dec. 23, 4B, “Woman in battery case changed story, arrest affidavit says”)
The media had no problem convicting the athlete and coming to the aid of the defenseless woman, thus demanding immediate justice and suspension of the athlete even before the police authorities had completed their investigation.
This is not the first time the media have rushed to judgment.
Upon completion of the investigation, aided by a video, the truth came to light. The incident still blemishes the innocent athlete, and a young woman faces charges.
To my knowledge, no one has extended an apology to the athlete or the university, nor have I heard of anyone in the media asking the woman about lying or pressing false charges against another student.
If the woman is found guilty or accepts a plea agreement, will the university dismiss her for actions unbecoming a student?
Where is the media’s follow-up with concerns for justice equality?
Ray Rawe
Mission
