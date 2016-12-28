Letters: Readers discuss the Chiefs, KCMO water department, LGBT understanding, and Jennifer Maloney

Just the facts
We need to know more about Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
Mike Crawford
Kansas City
Poe’s play
Note to Sam Mellinger, Star sports columnist: That play should be called the Poe Diddly.
Give me credit. Thanks.
John Lee
Kansas City
Grateful to KC
I want to thank the city of Kansas City (never thought this would happen) for the manner in which it handled a broken water main at the approach to my driveway this past fall.
After what started as a rough beginning, I found the city, specifically the restoration division of the water department and the legal department, were very responsive to my concerns.
Also, the independent contractor, Tenoch Construction, was very efficient with the replacement of my driveway. I referred to the company’s finisher as an artist, because he was very detail-oriented.
Everyone I dealt with was very respectful and professional.
So there you have it: My 2016 New Year’s resolution to express our thanks to those who have helped or shown kindness to my husband and myself throughout the year has, for the most part, been kept.
This turned out so well, I just may make the same resolution for 2017.
Carolyn Freese
Kansas City
Communication needed
The Dec. 23 story about 9-year-old Avery Jackson, “ ‘Internet trolls’ target transgender girl,” on Page 1A of The Star celebrates her appearance as the first known transgender person on the cover of National Geographic.
The story shows just how far society has progressed in understanding the LGBT community. But, alas, it also shows how much work needs to be done as some of the comments found on the internet display incredible hostility and hatred rooted in prejudice, ignorance or confusion.
Heartland Men’s Chorus, Kansas City’s gay men’s chorus, has made a priority of programming performances to battle bullying and prevent suicide. In fact, our concert next March titled “Identify” focuses on the importance of being one’s true self to family, colleagues and society.
Only through open communication, whether spoken, sung or written, can we continue to grow as a compassionate society.
Cliff Schiappa
Kansas City
Fond farewell
Picture a somewhat rowdy, robust 7-year-old girl protected by the company of adults who loved and encouraged her. The girl was Jennifer Maloney at the time I met her in 1968.
We were part of a Kansas City group called Community One in Jennifer’s early life, forming deep bonds. We came together to bury Jennifer’s father, Kansas City trumpeter Jerry Maloney, and we knew she was headed for an interesting life. Jennifer gave so much to our city.
So, sail on, Jennifer (Dec. 27, 4A, “Beloved chef Jennifer Maloney dies). Metaphorically stir up whatever delicacy you’re cookin’ up for Prince, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Carrie Fisher, et al. Bon appétit!
M.K. Mustard
Lake Tapawingo
Armed society
Next month, Missouri residents will have no clue who is carrying a loaded gun. It is frightening, particularly when it involves people who can’t control their tempers on the highway or on city streets.
Even state legislators who overrode the concealed-carry bill veto seem to be having second thoughts. At least some want to revisit the bill and make it illegal for abusive people to own weapons.
This gives the appearance of mitigating the law’s disregard for human life. But how would officials know whether an abuser owned a gun?
There is no real way to check, just as there is no foolproof way to prevent a convicted felon from having a gun. There are, of course, background checks on legal purchases, but not on private sales.
Registering and licensing guns would let law enforcement know where the guns are. But just the mention of such a law would put the NRA into panic mode. And conservative lawmakers want to avoid this at all costs, because they want NRA campaign contributions.
So smile and speak softly next year to those who become annoyed with you. Your life could depend upon it.
Keith Evans
St. Joseph
