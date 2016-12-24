Letters: Readers comment on Christmas spirit, the Fourth Amendment, the Postal Service and KCI

A Christmas treat
My husband and I are in our 80s, and Christmas decorating has always been a fun and shared activity.
This year, when we contemplated putting up the big tree, we agreed it was time to downsize. I would post our pretty flocked tree on our online community garage sale site.
When I posted (not thinking it might sound pitiful), I noted that our well-loved tree was more than we could handle anymore but someone should have it to enjoy.
I expected a quick response — and got it. What I did not expect, what never crossed my mind, was that the first response would be, “I don’t know you, but would you like someone to help you put it up?”
And minutes later, “I would be happy to help you put it together so you guys can enjoy it.” And then, “I will be willing to help take it down as well.”
I was overcome with gratitude and quickly thanked each person. Maybe there would be a cocoa-and-cookie put-up-the-tree party?
More realistically, our pretty tree was purchased that evening. We lost a tree and gained a beautiful memory.
Thank you, Kristyl, Heidi and Nancy. Merry Christmas to all!
Gayle Hilligoss
Pleasant Hill
Christmas thanks
I’m so thankful this Christmas for eight years of seeing a president and his family America can be proud of.
Our country finally approached living up to what we’ve claimed to be all my life: a country where all citizens make up “one nation, under God with liberty and justice for all.”
Jim Rawdon
Lee’s Summit
Warning sign
Before Donald Trump occupies the White House, one very important concern must be addressed.
A sign needs to be posted on the door of the Oval Office with the following warning:
Attention good-looking, shapely women: Do not enter this office alone. Otherwise, enter at your own risk.
We all know why.
Delores Mair
Kansas City
Stop and frisk
The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.”
The Supreme Court approved frisks conducted by officers lacking probable cause if the subject is believed to be dangerous.
The latest version of stop and frisk assumes all are guilty and dangerous, until proved innocent by a search. The presumed guilt justifies the search — hence no accountability.
The practice of stop and frisk is a clear disregard of the Fourth Amendment, and when allowed breeds complacency toward freedom in the U.S.
Effective or not, an increased effort to reduce violence in this manner is simply not the answer. By that thought process, why not remove all weapons — knives, guns and so on — from high crime areas?
If we as Americans disregard the Fourth Amendment in the name of saving lives, are the other amendments to be disregarded as well?
Stop and frisk is a smoke screen to the erosion of other rights. There is a hidden agenda.
Stop it now before it spreads like the cancer it is.
Michael Sutherlin
Raymore
Mail service
Our large subdivision is between Missouri 152 and Barry Road, not in the isolated countryside. Recently, the Postal Service chose to not pick up or deliver our regular mail for five days.
Several of us flagged down our carrier one morning last week. She said her supervisors had decided that packages were more important than regular mail delivery and that possibly when they went back in after delivering what they had, they would be sent out with the regular mail to be delivered that night.
Isn’t it a law they have to deliver the mail? What about the small packages that fit into the mailbox, but which we couldn’t get? What about the mail we put into the slot in our cluster boxes that didn’t go out?
I guess if you need to make a credit card or utility payment or just want to send someone a Christmas card, you have to put it in a Postal Service box.
Nancy Bellis
Kansas City
A new KCI
Steve Rose’s column “Kansas City Council must avoid a public vote on KCI upgrade” (12-18, 29A) was on target.
According to Kansas City International Airport officials, only 12 percent of those using KCI are Kansas City, Mo., residents.
According to county election officials, only 16.5 percent of eligible Kansas City voters participated in the April 5, 2016, earnings-tax election.
The math says everything. A small number of Kansas Citians could decide the fate of KCI.
KC needs a wake-up call. It could lose its airport.
The airlines will give the city only one chance to complete a one-terminal project.
In 2025, your flight attendant’s announcement on arrival could be, “Welcome to Olathe New Century AirCenter Airport.”
KCI is our window to the world. For airlines to promote Kansas City, we must provide the airlines with facilities that meet their needs as well as the flying public’s.
The airlines are guaranteeing to pay for all expenses. A new safe, convenient, clean, inviting and adaptable 21st century airport can be achieved.
The time must be sooner than later.
Richard Demarest
St. Joseph
