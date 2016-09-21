Readers sound off on Hillary Clinton, Chiefs parking, Rep. Yoder

President Clinton
Something strange is happening in America. We are about to step on our own toes. I find myself sitting in spirit with the Missouri lawmaker who says she can no longer stand to recite the Pledge of Allegiance because as citizens we have strayed from its promises (9-15, A2, “Pledge of Allegiance spurs protest by Missouri lawmaker”).
How else could so many Americans, according to recent polls, even consider voting for Republican nominee Donald Trump for president? He violates every rule of decency, transparency, civility and statesmanship.
Instead, he relies on showmanship, distortion, insult and vagueness, and that apparently has blinded many voters to the real Trump. It is a clever approach, but I hope voters will see it for the threat that it is to the very fabric of what is good for the country.
Whatever you think of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and her opponent has been relentless in documenting her flaws, both real and “trumped up,” she is clearly the better choice for the highest office in the land. She would bring experience, insights and levelheadedness to the White House.
To choose the alternative would plunge America into a morass of empty promises and murky foreign and domestic deals from which it might not recover.
Janelle Lazzo
Roeland Park
Recycling benefits
I appreciated the information about the current economic realities of recycling reported Sept. 18 in The Star, “It just doesn't pay to recycle.” However, I was disappointed that the lengthy article focused only on one narrow aspect of recycling.
There was no mention of the environmental benefits of recycling. The environmental benefits remain even at a time when the economic benefits are temporarily reduced. I hope The Star's reporting on economics would include the concept economists call “external costs.” They include the environmental harms our system does not factor into monetary cost.
The article states, “It's more economical to make something out of oil than to take a bottle and recycle it.” But this is only true in terms of money spent and doesn't take into account the external costs of producing a new bottle.
Producing a new bottle may not cost more money but likely uses more energy and resources than recycling. The increased use of energy and resources contributes to environmental harms such as climate change and air pollution.
Don't abandon recycling even if it is not currently a money-maker. Work to protect our environment even when it's not easy or profitable.
Doug Schell
Overland Park
Chiefs parking
We have been Chiefs season ticket holders since 1996 — the last year parking changed. We did not think it could be worse, but it is.
Red parking is no longer a perk for season ticket holders, as it had been. I am not upset by the cost, just the logistics and lack of a caring attitude of the Chiefs organization, with parking in the mud and walking long distances only to arrive late for the kickoff after getting into the lot two hours pregame.
I stopped at a fan assistance tent in the lot. The lady smiled and said she was sorry. That only made the issues worse.
Fan assistance should equate to customer service — train these people to seek a solution and take action. There was no security at the gate and no security wands used or pockets emptied.
Food lines are long and slow. It is less frustrating to stay home and watch on TV.
We plan to cancel our coveted seats if changes are not made. It worked for 18 years, but no longer.
If this is the new Arrowhead experience, I would be mortified to bring a guest with this level of disorganization.
Karen Schick
Lee’s Summit
Steve Rose column
Rep. Kevin Yoder as speaker of the House? Spare me (9-18, Commentary, “Outsider seeks huge upset in Kansas’ 3rd District race”). Yoder hoodwinked voters of the 3rd District into thinking he was a moderate, and as soon as he was elected, he turned tea party.
This seat has been held by moderates of both parties for decades. I don’t care what kind of Democrat Jay Sidie is. He has my vote.
Leslie Glenn
Overland Park
Royals announcer
Are the narrative comments of Kansas City Royals announcer Rex Hudler fiction or non-fiction?
Either way, as a 91-year-old, longtime baseball fan I never realized how little I know about the game.
John Ellis
Overland Park
