The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world

The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world

KCI is the front door to Kansas City for business travelers

KCI is the front door to Kansas City for business travelers

Vietnam veteran's wife fights for husband's VA benefits

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees.

Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees.

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

  The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world

    While the current KCI is not regarded as a security risk, officials say an airport designed in the early 1970s was not built for the security requirements of today.

While the current KCI is not regarded as a security risk, officials say an airport designed in the early 1970s was not built for the security requirements of today.
While the current KCI is not regarded as a security risk, officials say an airport designed in the early 1970s was not built for the security requirements of today. Steve Kraske and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Editorials

KCI is unfit for the security challenges in a post-9/11 world

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board

October 22, 2017 7:00 AM

Make no mistake: Backers of a new single terminal for Kansas City International Airport aren’t pitching the idea because KCI is a security risk.

Instead, their aim is to keep Kansas City’s momentum going by building a sparkling new entry point for the hundreds of thousands of people who fly into our town each year.

A few years ago, in fact, the regional head of the Transportation Security Administration was blunt about the impact that a new terminal would have on security, saying it would have little effect.

With its three horseshoes, KCI has some advantages over a single terminal if someone were to go on a shooting rampage like the 2013 attack at Los Angeles International Airport, the TSA’s Della Jacono said.

The two distinct terminals at KCI have a circular design. That suggests that fewer people might be hurt than in a large open space.

“Does our layout add some security?” Jacono asked. “I think, yes, it does.”

But there’s also little doubt that a 1970s-era airport is hardly an ideal fit in a post-9/11 America. It was just a few years ago that KCI was called a key hub for terrorist travel.

The list of KCI’s security shortcomings includes the lack of floor-to-ceiling walls to divide boarding passengers from those milling around the concourse. (More than once, airport officials have seen a family member toss a set of keys over that wall to a passenger waiting to board). Extending the walls to the ceiling is problematic because of heating and cooling concerns.

Another issue: the inability to set up bollards along the sidewalk to stop a car from crashing into the concourse. The problem: The sidewalk is too narrow to accommodate them.

Still another worry: The skinny horseshoes are just 72 feet wide from the curbside wall to the big windows overlooking planes.

“Certainly if there’s an active shooter coming through there, that’s a pretty short distance...to get into the ticketed passenger area where the most people are,” said Kevin Foley, executive director of the Des Moines International Airport.

A new single terminal would remedy those concerns, and it also would provide more room for modern security screening devices, which are growing ever larger as technology improves.

In fact, new automated security lanes installed last month at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport aimed at accelerating the screening process are about one-third larger than machines they replaced. This latest iteration in screening devices allows passengers to move at their own pace as they remove shoes and belts and not delay faster-moving passengers.

Bringing such technology to KCI would likely require the elimination of seating or restrooms, given the narrow confines of the horseshoes.

The TSA also complains about its inability to take full advantage of its pre-screened passenger program at KCI due to “facility constraints.”

“This lack of access to trusted traveler programs...may affect the viability of (KCI) as a world-class aviation facility,” James Spriggs, Missouri’s federal security director, wrote last year.

Airports conceived 30 or 40 years ago “just weren’t designed for the requirements of today,” said Andrew Thomas, a partner with Grimshaw Architects, a major international airport design firm. KCI had barely opened when the government demanded that airports implement new security to crack down on hijackers.

Some fear that a single terminal would quickly translate into longer wait times for passenger screening because the number of checkpoints would be reduced to just one or two. But new airports are set up to handle large numbers with a centralized hub of screening devices and TSA agents. In some cases, wait times have actually improved. Experts say that the X-factor isn’t airport design, but the number of screeners the TSA employs at at given hour.

The TSA seems to have managed the situation well. In 2016, KCI ranked among the lowest of all airports in the number of security delays —defined as wait times of more than 20 minutes — between 2006 and 2015. Maintaining that record should be a priority if Kansas City moves ahead with a new airport terminal.

There’s no doubt a yes vote on Nov. 7 for a new single terminal would be a step forward when it comes to addressing the increasingly complex security dynamic facing airports worldwide.

The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world

The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world

KCI is the front door to Kansas City for business travelers

KCI is the front door to Kansas City for business travelers

Vietnam veteran's wife fights for husband's VA benefits

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees.

Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees.

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

    While the current KCI is not regarded as a security risk, officials say an airport designed in the early 1970s was not built for the security requirements of today.

The existing KCI can't be made secure for a post-9/11 world

