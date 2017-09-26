What Donald Trump should be talking about instead of the NFL

More Videos 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing Pause 0:44 Branden Mims speaks about gun violence at candlelight vigil for Daryl Singleton 1:09 How much office space does Amazon require for its second U.S. headquarters? 1:01 Watch: Body cam video shows Milwaukee cops pulling teens from burning car 2:12 KC metro projects to watch for next year 0:28 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice” 0:33 KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River 2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 12:13 Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 2:09 Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy