The Kansas Supreme Court has heard yet another argument over school finance in the state. After a new formula passed the legislature — and almost $500 million was added to school spending over two years — it may be time for the judges to pause and see if the schools are adequately paid for.
The Kansas Supreme Court has heard yet another argument over school finance in the state. After a new formula passed the legislature — and almost $500 million was added to school spending over two years — it may be time for the judges to pause and see if the schools are adequately paid for. File photo
The Kansas Supreme Court has heard yet another argument over school finance in the state. After a new formula passed the legislature — and almost $500 million was added to school spending over two years — it may be time for the judges to pause and see if the schools are adequately paid for. File photo

Editorials

July 21, 2017 6:55 PM

Editorial: Kansas should press pause in battle over school funding

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board

The constitutional dispute over what is and isn’t a “suitable” education in Kansas continued last week at the state Supreme Court.

Lawyers for several school districts told the judges an additional $488 million for schools during the next two years won’t be enough.

Instead, the lawyers suggested, an additional $900 million would do the trick. Others have argued for $600 million more.

Kansans strongly support their public schools. Years of underfunding and unfair income tax reductions have hurt a generation of students.

Yet it may be time for the state and the judges to pause for a year or two to see if the $488 million infusion, coupled with a new formula for disbursing the money, will work.

We don’t say this lightly.

The state Supreme Court plays an essential role in determining what is and isn’t a constitutional education in Kansas. If the Legislature and the governor agreed to spend, say, $20 on the state’s schools, the court would clearly need to step in.

At the same time, the judges must be keenly aware that taxpayers’ ability to pay for education has a limit. They must find the sweet spot — somewhere between $20 and $20 billion — in order to meet their own responsibilities.

To find that balance, the judges consider evidence. Kansans should be confident the court has reached past decisions on that basis.

But lawmakers listen to evidence, too. They consult with experts. They listen to arguments for and against additional school spending.

Unlike judges, though, legislators must consider school spending in the context of other state needs and the demand on taxpayers.

This year, legislators approved a two-year tax hike of $1.2 billion. Telling them to consider another increase would be an extraordinarily aggressive decision.

We hope the judges won’t take that step. School districts, even those with poorer students, need certainty in their budgets.

Let’s see how the new formula and spending work out. Then, Kansans can be heard at the ballot box in 2018. We’re confident voters will make a choice as wise as the state’s highest court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians

Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians 1:33

Emails show Donald Trump Jr. arranging meeting for dirt on Clinton from Russians
Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities 2:30

Moran discusses the importance of health care to rural communities
Mayor Sly James responds to question about renaming J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain 3:14

Mayor Sly James responds to question about renaming J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos