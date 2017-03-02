Kansas school funding problem requires urgent legislative action

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks Pause

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

1:50 Helicopter tours over Kansas City has sparked noise complaints

36:46 Royals Facebook Live: Spring training talk with Rustin Dodd and Ryan Lefebvre

0:47 LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

2:26 Royals' new pitcher Travis Wood says he would like to be a starter