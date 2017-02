Editorial: Greitens’ initial budget reasonable, with a few glaring exceptions

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor Pause

1:08 Get to know Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

3:05 Zoo keeps a close watch on animals during cold weather

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

1:56 Spicer: 'The Dodd-Frank act is a disastrous policy'

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

1:30 No Hall of Fame for '97 Blue Valley North Champs