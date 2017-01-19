Watch two cartoonists draw their versions of the Trump inauguration

McClatchy editorial cartoonists Lee Judge of The Kansas City Star and Glenn McCoy of the Belleville News-Democrat had fun with Barack Obama for eight years, so they are eager to get going with Donald Trump and his administration.
The pair will occasionally pick a topic or seek a topic from readers, and then both will tackle the same issue with their distinctive pens and brains. We’ll share videos of the two making their cartoons and then show the end result from both.
Topic No. 1: the Trump inauguration.
About the cartoonists:
Lee Judge was born in Roseville, Calif., and began drawing political cartoons for the Sacramento Union in 1976. Since 1981, he has been the political cartoonist for The Kansas City Star. His political cartoons have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Chicago Sun-Times, The Boston Globe, Playboy, Washington Monthly, National Review and have been featured on Good Morning America, the MacNeil/Lehrer Newshour and C-SPAN. His work has been honored with over a dozen awards, including the first Fischetti Award given by Columbia College in Chicago.
Glenn McCoy was born and lives in Belleville, Ill., where he produces his editorial cartoons as well as his syndicated comic strip, “The Duplex,” and with his brother, Gary, creates the single-panel comic, “The Flying McCoys.” During the past eight years, his peers in the National Cartoonist Society twice named him Magazine Cartoonist of the Year, as well as Editorial Cartoonist of the Year, Comic Strip Cartoonist of the Year and Greeting Card Artist of the Year, making him the first recipient to be honored in four different fields by the group. He is the author and illustrator of two children’s books. He has designed and written for several TV and feature animation studios, including Dreamworks SKG, Film Roman, 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney TV and Feature Animation.
Comments