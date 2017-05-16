Join the editorial board Wednesday on Facebook Live

What did the Missouri legislature accomplish this year? And how will their decisions affect Missourians’ lives? Join the conversation when Sen. Ryan Silvey and House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty chat with The Star editorial board on Facebook Live.
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Where: www.facebook.com/KCStarOpinion/
Who: Star editorial board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Dave Helling will talk with Beatty, a Kansas City Democrat, and Silvey, a Kansas City Republican.
What: After a session marked by budget battles and Republican vs. Republican squabbles, we’ll discuss the biggest legislative wins and losses in Jefferson City and why GOP officials couldn’t seem to get along.
How: Watch live and submit a question. Or check out the video later.
