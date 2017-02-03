Tell us why you voted for Donald Trump

Millions of Americans pulled the lever for Donald Trump in the voting booth. His approval ratings in his first two weeks on the job aren’t looking good for him, but he still won the election.
Many Republican insiders insisted in the final weeks of the presidential campaign that the polls showing he was trailing challenger Hillary Clinton were underestimating his support. “I personally know many Republicans that won’t admit that they are voting for Trump,” one said to Politico. “I don’t like admitting it myself.”
Political scientists and armchair quarterbacks will debate the hows and whys of election 2016 for decades to come. But at the end of the day, it’s clear that there was a Trump voting bloc that the pollsters missed.
Did you hold your nose and vote Trump for a conservative Supreme Court pick? Are you in favor of protectionist trade policies? Or do you think the whole system needs to be blown up, in the spirit of top Trump aide Stephen Bannon, formerly of the Breitbart website?
I want to hear what you have to say. Email me, and I’ll put together the best responses and share them here. Add your voice to the conversation.
Derek Donovan, ddonovan@kcstar.com
Comments