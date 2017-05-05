Mizzou sees freshman enrollment drop — again

For the second year in a row, the University of Missouri expects to see a drop in fall’s freshman enrollment.
School officials said Friday that 4,009 freshman have paid deposits for the 2017 fall semester.
The 2016 freshman class of 4,772 students was down 22.9 percent from 2015.
Last year, the university attributed the decrease partly to student protests of perceived racial insensitivity by the administration. The unrest in the fall of 2015, which drew national media attention, included a student’s hunger strike, a threatened boycott by the football team and, ultimately, the resignation of former University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe and MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin.
Overall, enrollment on the Columbia campus is at its lowest since 2010. This year, it’s 33,266, down 2,182 from last year, a 6.2 percent drop.
Officials on Friday gave no reasons for this fall’s freshman enrollment drop. They did tout high retention numbers and ACT scores.
In a news release, Pelema Morrice, vice provost for enrollment management, said: “The average ACT of our incoming freshman class will be above 25.5, which tells us that some of the brightest students in Missouri know that Mizzou will help them with their career goals.”
