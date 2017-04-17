Mizzou seeks canine cancer patients for clinical trials

The University of Missouri’s Veterinary Health Center is seeking cancer-stricken canines to test a drug researchers hope will let dogs — and maybe someday humans — live longer.
The university is running clinical trials in partnership with Tensive Controls Inc. on a medication for cachexia, a wasting syndrome that causes about one-third of cancer deaths.
Cachexia occurs with advanced cancers, causes loss of appetite and can lead to multiorgan failure.
“The clinical trial is targeting a disease that significantly decreases quality of life,” said Sandra Bechtel, the Missouri professor who is leading the study. “We are working to improve end-stage quality of life for our veterinary patients with the hopes of translating the improvements to human patients.”
The trial is being conducted at the Veterinary Health Center’s Small Animal Hospital in Columbia.
To inquire about enrolling a dog, call 573-882-7821 and ask to speak to Deb Tate or Bechtel, or email Tate at tated@missouri.edu or Bechtel at bechtels@missouri.edu.
Andy Marso: 816-234-4055, @andymarso
Comments