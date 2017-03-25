Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

Chuck and Cindy Lewellen of Kirksville want their son, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Lewellen, and two other Special Forces soldiers, cleared by Jordan of any wrong doing in an incident where they were shot and killed by a Jordanian commander. They also want the shooter to be brought to justice. The soldiers were on a training mission in Jordan last November when they were attacked entering a military base.