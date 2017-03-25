Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

Chuck and Cindy Lewellen of Kirksville want their son, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Lewellen, and two other Special Forces soldiers, cleared by Jordan of any wrong doing in an incident where they were shot and killed by a Jordanian commander. They also want the shooter to be brought to justice. The soldiers were on a training mission in Jordan last November when they were attacked entering a military base.
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Technology

MoDOT celebrates women in engineering

Engineers Week is an annual event aimed at getting more young people interested and involved in engineering. As part of this event, Missouri Department of Transportation is celebrating the women in engineering who have contributed to Missouri's transportation system.

Missouri

Candidate pop and squirrel gravy

Before the McClurg Jam session recently in southwest Missouri, Larry Shumate talked about growing up near the McClurg Store and getting free soda pop or ice cream treats bought by local political candidates.

Editor's Choice Videos