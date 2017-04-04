Chris Moreno ousted from Lee’s Summit council after recall vote

An embattled member of the Lee’s Summit City Council is out after a successful recall vote.
Chris Moreno, District 4 councilman, has been a lightning rod of controversy since being elected in April 2016.
On Tuesday, 63 percent of voters answered yes to a recall of Moreno. Leading the charge was the Lee’s Summit Citizens for Responsible Government, a group formed to recall Moreno.
The group questioned several of Moreno’s actions, including protesting the bathroom policy of Target regarding transgendered people. The retailer welcomed transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room that aligned with their gender identity.
Moreno held a press conference in front of City Hall calling for the retailer to change its bathroom use polices.
The group also pointed to Moreno’s finances, a personal bankruptcy, lawsuits, loans he made to his campaign from his business, and his requests that the City Council limit comments from the public regarding certain issues.
The council will appoint a replacement to serve until the next regular municipal election.
Voters also elected three new members to Lee’s Summit school board.
The top vote-getters — Kim Fritchie (21.17 percent), Jackie Clark (17.24), and Dennis Smith (11.84) — will serve three-year terms on the board.
Ten candidates vied to fill the seats vacated by incumbents Bill Baird, Terri Harmon and Chris Storms, who did not file for re-election.
The new-look board will welcome a new superintendent beginning in July.
Current Hickman Mills Superintendent Dennis Carpenter will officially take over in Lee’s Summit on July 1.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
