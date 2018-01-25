Larry Nassar, a former doctor who admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday.
Government & Politics

Moran demands information from USA Gymnastics, NCAA and Michigan State in Nassar case

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

January 25, 2018 11:59 AM

U.S. Sen Jerry Moran is requesting information from U.S. Olympic, NCAA and Michigan State officials about serial molester Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who was sentenced Wednesday after more than 150 women and girls said he abused them.

Moran, a Kansas Republican who is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security, and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat who is ranking member of the subcommittee, sent letters Thursday to U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun, USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry, NCAA president Mark Emmert and Michigan State president Lou Anna K. Simon, who announced Wednesday night she would resign.

The letter from Moran references Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney’s lawsuit against the USOC, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University for the multiple organizational failures to “properly investigate, discipline, or remove” Nassar following complaints he sexually abused athletes.

“Recent reports and revelations from Dr. Nassar’s sentencing hearings provide ample evidence that USAG and MSU were negligent in acting on reports of Nassar’s abuse of more than 140 young women,” Moran wrote. “Of particular concern is the recent allegation that USAG actively sought to silence Ms. Maroney with a non-disclosure agreement that would impose a $100,000 fine if the victim were to violate its confidentiality clause by speaking out about the sexual abuse.”

Among the questions Moran wants the officials to answer: What reporting protocols for child and sexual abuse allegations are currently in place to ensure that all reports receive fair, timely, and thorough review by all appropriate parties, including law enforcement? Does USOC plan to take punitive action against USAG regarding its negligence to protect athletes from sexual abuse?

Moran also requested a detailed timeline of reports and ensuing action from each organization related to Nassar’s criminal conduct.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.

