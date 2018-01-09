Brownback calls for $600 million more in education funding, but offers no way to pay

After years of fighting with the Kansas Supreme Court over education funding, Gov. Sam Brownback on Tuesday reversed course and called for hundreds of millions more for public schools.
The Republican governor said during his final State of the State speech that he wants an additional $600 million in education funding over the next five years.
But he said he won’t call for a tax increase, and he offered no plan in the speech for how Kansas can reach his funding goal during a time of tight budgets.
“This multiyear approach will provide the time necessary for school districts to plan and spend this additional money more effectively,” Brownback said.
Brownback has been waiting since July to leave Kansas for a job in President Donald Trump’s administration. But after seeing his nomination fail to make it through the U.S. Senate in 2017, Brownback instead found himself talking about his hopes and dreams for the state in front of a crowd of hundreds in the Kansas House chamber.
His surprise call for more education funding probably will bring him into conflict with Kansas conservatives who have criticized the Supreme Court as it found the state’s most recent school finance plan was unconstitutional.
Last year, Kansas lawmakers increased school funding by more than $290 million. Overriding a Brownback veto, they passed a $1 billion tax increase over two years to pay for the funding increase and to close a massive budget hole.
But the court ruled that the Legislature had come up short. Lawmakers are now faced with either approving another tax increase or cutting other parts of the budget to boost education funding enough to satisfy the court.
It was the latest chapter of the school finance lawsuit that along with the rolled back 2012 tax cuts has defined much of Brownback’s tenure in office.
The court did not give lawmakers a specific dollar figure in its fall decision, but John Robb, an attorney for the Kansas City, Kan., school district and three other plaintiff districts, told The Star in October, “It’s exactly $600 million short.”
In his speech Tuesday, Brownback also appealed to conservatives who have called for a constitutional amendment to stop the court fights by echoing their concerns and hope for a change.
“We must stop the neverending cycle of litigation on school finance,” Brownback said. “I urge the legislature to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot this year addressing our school finance system. The people need to be heard on this central issue of state government.”
But passing a constitutional amendment may be a tough task, even in the GOP-dominated Legislature.
The Republican side is split between moderate and conservative members, and Democrats have a sizable caucus.
A constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds vote in the House and the Senate and then would go to a statewide vote. It could not be vetoed by the governor.
Despite Brownback’s public push Tuesday, he offered no path toward his funding goal.
“Six hundred million dollars is a very significant investment,” Brownback said. “And Kansans expect to see students in every school in our state thrive and achieve, particularly our students who the court cited as being inadequately served under our current funding.”
Brownback laid out a variety of education goals, including reaching a reach a 95 percent statewide graduation rate. He also called for Kansas to have higher average teacher pay than surrounding states and to increase the number of school counselors and school psychologists in Kansas schools by 150 positions every year.
In the speech, Brownback also said he wants every Kansas high school to offer at least 15 credit hours of dual credit coursework to every high school student. And when it comes to testing, he wants to offer every Kansas high school student the choice of taking either the ACT college entrance exam or the Work Keys assessment at no additional cost to parents.
“These goals should be achieved within the next 5 school years,” Brownback said after listing his goals for K-12 education.
The Wichita Eagle’s Jonathan Shorman contributed to this report.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
