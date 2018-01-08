Kansas lawmaker makes racist comments about African Americans, marijuana

More Videos 1:34 This is the Andy Reid coaching tree Pause 1:36 Watch: ATV chase didn't end as driver had planned 2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 7:04 Gov. Sam Brownback looks ahead to nomination limbo, 2018 session 0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' 2:37 Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 1:17 Chiefs lineman Mitchell Schwartz: 'It comes down to us doing our jobs' 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 0:42 Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 2:24 Toy store owner seeks new home for vintage lunch box collection Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark Rep. Steve Alford, a Ulysses Republican, spoke to two McClatchy reporters Monday afternoon after The Garden City Telegram reported he “made an ostensibly racist comment” at a recent event. Rep. Steve Alford, a Ulysses Republican, spoke to two McClatchy reporters Monday afternoon after The Garden City Telegram reported he “made an ostensibly racist comment” at a recent event. Hunter Woodall The Kansas City Star

Rep. Steve Alford, a Ulysses Republican, spoke to two McClatchy reporters Monday afternoon after The Garden City Telegram reported he “made an ostensibly racist comment” at a recent event. Hunter Woodall The Kansas City Star