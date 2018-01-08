Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback
Government & Politics

Brownback to get another shot at Trump administration job

By Anita Kumar And Hunter Woodall

McClatchy Washington Bureau and The Kansas City Star

January 08, 2018 02:57 PM

WASHINGTON

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is going to get another chance to join the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump will formally renominate the Kansas Republican late Monday to become ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, according to the White House.

Brownback was first nominated last July but failed to receive a confirmation vote in the Senate after resistance from Democrats over his record on LGBT rights.

He is one of dozens of officials who will be renominated by the president on Monday because they were not confirmed by the Senate after Democrats refused to allow their nominations to roll over into the new year.

The delay triggered a Senate rule that meant Trump had to renominate Brownback after he was not confirmed at the end of the last Senate session and his nomination was returned to the White House.

Timing of a confirmation vote for Brownback — and its outcome — remains uncertain.

  • Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

    Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback appeared Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the nominee to be the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

The delayed confirmation has caused a period of unease and awkwardness in the state Capitol.

Last fall, when Brownback thought he was nearing confirmation, he began to hand off responsibilities to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Johnson County Republican who had earlier announced he would run for governor in 2018.

Brownback said Colyer would take the lead on developing the budget proposal. Soon after, it was Colyer, not Brownback, who announced a Cabinet appointment.

Brownback later tried to quell that narrative. He plans to give the State of the State address Tuesday and has reiterated that he is still the governor.

