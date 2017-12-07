Vice President Mike Pence and his family were reportedly considered “yokels” by President Donald Trump, who called it low class to bring their pets to their federal residence.
Outcry erupts after Trump reportedly calls pets 'low class' and the Pences 'yokels'

December 07, 2017

President Donald Trump was reportedly angered when Vice President Mike Pence and his family moved their pets into their federal residence.

He called it “low class,” according to an adviser quoted in The Atlantic, when Pence decided to bring two cats, a rabbit and a snake into the Naval Observatory, where the Pences live.

Trump ridiculed the move to his secretary, The Atlantic reported.

“He was embarrassed by it; he thought it was so low class. He thinks the Pences are yokels.”

Pence tweeted in January, thanking the U.S. Air Force for giving his family and his pets a lift.

Trump is the first president in 150 years to move into the White House without a pet, the New York Post reported.

Around the same time the Pence family was moving in their animals last January, the family bunny, Marlon Bundo, got its own Instagram account.

He goes by BOTUS, or, apparently, Bunny of the United States.

“The Second Family’s pet rabbit, better known to the world as BOTUS,” the bunny’s Instagram bio reads.

 

I love my family so much - especially when they accidentally wear red, white, and blue! It happens a lot! #nationalpetday

A post shared by Marlon Bundo (Pence) (@marlonbundo) on

Bundo the bunny has made 78 posts and has more than 16,000 followers. Accompanying its posts are wholesome captions, such as this one:

“I love my family so much — especially when they accidentally wear red, white, and blue! It happens a lot! #nationalpetday.”

In an unfortunate development, Karen Pence, Mike Pence’s wife, tweeted Thursday that one of the family’s cats had died.

“We will all miss Pickle, our very chatty, sweet kitty of 16 years,” she wrote.

Trump, a documented germaphobe, has called shaking hands “barbaric,” according to the Washington Post.

Shaking hands with his VP after he had handled Bundo and the family’s other pets might have been weighing on Trump when he reportedly made the comments.

Twitter reaction to Trump has been mixed.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

