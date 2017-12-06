KC Council skeptics get answers, or most of them, on hotel finances

Is there a chance for independent? Or jungle primary? Six politically-minded panelists give an answer

Howard Dean, former Democratic National Committee chair, Danny Diaz, campaign manager for Jeb Bush, Greg Orman, former independent U.S. Senate candidate in Kansas, Jacqueline Salit, president of Independent Voting and Elizabeth Vonnahme, UMKC associate professor of political science joined American Public Square's conversation about the future of our political parties Monday night at the World War I Museum and Memorial.