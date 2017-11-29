Trump, in visit to Missouri, aims to ramp up pressure on McCaskill over tax plan

President Donald Trump is expected to call on Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill to embrace the Republican vision for tax cuts during his second trip to Missouri in recent months.
Wednesday’s trip comes a day after the Senate Finance Committee advanced a sweeping tax package to the full Senate, handing Republican leaders a victory as they try to pass the nation’s first tax overhaul in 31 years. But the bill still faces hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans have just two votes to spare in their 52-48 edge over Democrats.
“This week’s vote can be the beginning of the next great chapter for the American worker,” Trump plans to say in his speech, according to excerpts released Wednesday morning.
McCaskill, a top Republican target in the 2018 midterm elections who voted against the plan in committee this month, released a statement before the speech saying she was “eager to support real, bipartisan tax reform.”
“I’d jump at the chance to support a plan to deliver relief to Missouri’s working families, simplify the tax code, close loopholes exploited by the rich, and lower the corporate tax rate,” she said. “Unfortunately, this tax plan doesn’t live up the commitment I got from President Trump, when he told me he wouldn’t support tax reform that benefited the very rich at the expense of the little guy.”
McCaskill says the GOP tax plan would complicate the tax code, keep open those loopholes, deepen the national debt and give the vast majority of benefits to millionaires and billionaires.
Republicans have argued that the plan will be a boon to middle-income families by helping small-business owners and workers, sparking economic growth and simplifying the tax code.
Trump, who will deliver his remarks to about 1,000 people in this affluent St. Louis suburb, plans to call the tax bill “a once in a lifetime opportunity to restore American prosperity and reclaim America’s destiny. But in order to achieve this bright and glowing future, the Senate must pass tax cuts and bring Main Street roaring back to life.”
Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at 2:20 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
