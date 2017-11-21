Government & Politics

Decades after son vanished, Kansas parents are getting best chance for answers in court

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 21, 2017 05:01 PM

A lawyer for two Kansas parents tried to convince a judge Tuesday that there is sufficient public interest in their son’s disappearance almost 30 years ago to justify releasing some law enforcement records from that case.

The parents, Harold and Alberta Leach of Linwood, and attorney Max Kautsch say the records would finally reveal whether the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office conducted an appropriate investigation after Randy Leach, then 17 years old, vanished in 1988 and was never heard from again. The parents have raised concerns over the years that the investigation was mishandled.

But they have been unable to get those records because in Kansas, ongoing cases can be considered open indefinitely, making it difficult to obtain records. Their plight was part of the The Star’s recent series on secrecy in Kansas government and how it affects citizens.

Leavenworth County Judge David King said he would review the approximately 2,000 pages of records created before 1993 — all of the pages the parents are seeking — to determine whether or not they are in the public interest.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Got to have hope, got to have hope,” Alberta Leach said after the hearing. “We’re further now than we ever were, but I don’t know. I do believe we have some roadblocks.”

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
How we made the shot: Plaza lighting ceremony 2:16

How we made the shot: Plaza lighting ceremony

Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou 0:44

Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou

Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers 0:17

Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers

What is a Microdiscectomy? 2:20

What is a Microdiscectomy?

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

Missouri Tigers basketball team warms up before Iowa State game 0:55

Missouri Tigers basketball team warms up before Iowa State game

Dorance Armstrong explains why KU captains refused to shake hands with Oklahoma players 1:49

Dorance Armstrong explains why KU captains refused to shake hands with Oklahoma players

Chiefs' Marcus Peters delivers turkeys for community center meal in KC 2:25

Chiefs' Marcus Peters delivers turkeys for community center meal in KC

  • A family's heartbreak: 30 years of silence

    Harold and Alberta Leach last saw their son Randy in 1988. They are suing the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for records that detail what authorities did to search for their son.

A family's heartbreak: 30 years of silence

Harold and Alberta Leach last saw their son Randy in 1988. They are suing the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office for records that detail what authorities did to search for their son.

Jill Toyoshiba and Max Londberg The Kansas City Star

To support the argument for disclosure, Kautsch presented dozens of news articles about Randy Leach. Much of the hearing — some of it contentious — was spent discussing whether media reports are admissible evidence to prove public interest.

“There’s no better way to prove what’s in the public (interest) than by looking at the newspapers at the time,” Kautsch said in court.

David Van Parys represented the county and sheriff’s office and argued against disclosure. The only witness he called, Lt. Josh Patzwald with the sheriff’s office, said the case is ongoing. He testified that disclosure would hinder law enforcement in the future.

Kautsch contended Patzwald provided no evidence to support the claims.

In addition to news articles, Kautsch and the Leaches supplied 12,800 signatures from a petition circulated in 1990. The petition called for continuing the investigation of Randy’s disappearance.

Kautsch also called Robert Marble, who testified that he was once considered a prime suspect in the case. He was never charged.

“Releasing the official record ... would answer a whole host of questions that have been brought up in this matter,” Marble said.

It is unclear when the court will make its decision in the case.

“I’m guardedly optimistic,” Kautsch said after the hearing, “but the law gives the judge lots of discretion, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement? 1:47

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

Pause
How we made the shot: Plaza lighting ceremony 2:16

How we made the shot: Plaza lighting ceremony

Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou 0:44

Timeline of Michael Porter Jr.'s brief start at Mizzou

Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers 0:17

Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers

What is a Microdiscectomy? 2:20

What is a Microdiscectomy?

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

Missouri Tigers basketball team warms up before Iowa State game 0:55

Missouri Tigers basketball team warms up before Iowa State game

Dorance Armstrong explains why KU captains refused to shake hands with Oklahoma players 1:49

Dorance Armstrong explains why KU captains refused to shake hands with Oklahoma players

Chiefs' Marcus Peters delivers turkeys for community center meal in KC 2:25

Chiefs' Marcus Peters delivers turkeys for community center meal in KC

  • Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

    Mayor Sly James and Councilwoman Jolie Justus celebrated the outcome of the KCI ballot issue on Election Night.

Is Jolie Justus the KC mayor's pick for his replacement?

View More Video