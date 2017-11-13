A tie vote means a city needs a creative solution.
A tie vote means a city needs a creative solution. MCT
A tie vote means a city needs a creative solution. MCT

Government & Politics

Here’s how a tie vote in Mission Woods was decided

By Lynn Horsley

lhorsley@kcstar.com

November 13, 2017 5:15 PM

When votes for a Mission Woods at-large city council seat were tallied on Election Night Nov. 7, the outcome was undecided because of tie votes.

And even after Johnson County officials added in provisional ballots and crunched the final official results on Monday, the tie still existed.

Voters were supposed to pick five winners out of six candidates. But Lauren Aleshire and Amy McAnarney each had 43 votes; Joan Ruff had 38 votes; Thomas Clemente had 37 votes; and both Michael Knierim and William Young had 35 votes.

So, Johnson County election officials resorted to an old fashioned and rarely-used method for deciding an election. A coin toss.

Young won and Knierim lost. So Young was the fifth council member elected.

Johnson County communities had one other tie vote after the Nov. 7 unofficial election results were counted. In Merriam’s Ward 2, Brian Knaff and Patty Newkirk each had 166 votes. But after all the provisional and other ballots were counted Monday, Knaff had won, in a squeaker. He got 171 votes to Newkirk’s 169.

In close local races, Johnson County candidates can request a recount, in writing, by late Tuesday. So the real final results may still change if recounts are requested.

Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

    Kansas may be the most secretive state in the country, a Kansas City Star investigation shows. And it’s only gotten worse under Gov. Sam Brownback.

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens
His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child 4:17

His son 'was failed in Kansas' says father of dead child
'I relive it every day,' says father who watched police shoot his son 4:30

'I relive it every day,' says father who watched police shoot his son

View More Video