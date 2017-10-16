As city pushes for new airport, some wonder if KCI disrepair is intentional

More Videos 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools Pause 2:33 Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:43 How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 0:49 Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 2:40 Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early 1:27 Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:32 Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position 2:13 Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know As Kansas City officials campaign for next month’s ballot proposition to approve creation of a new single-terminal KCI, they must also push back against the notion that they have allowed the existing airport to go to seed — as a strategy to spur passage of the $1 billion project. (Music: Poppers and Prosecco Kevin MacLeod, incompetech.com) As Kansas City officials campaign for next month’s ballot proposition to approve creation of a new single-terminal KCI, they must also push back against the notion that they have allowed the existing airport to go to seed — as a strategy to spur passage of the $1 billion project. (Music: Poppers and Prosecco Kevin MacLeod, incompetech.com) Bill Turque and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

