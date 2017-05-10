Who are Kansas lobbyists taking to dinner?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:57 Campaign money with no fingerprints Pause 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you are kidding' 1:28 KCK Police searching for suspect in triple homicide 2:56 Water and sewage prices increase in Kansas City 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 0:34 The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Tropicana Field 3:01 What is happening underneath Oak Street? 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board 0:31 Former Sen. Alan Simpson on Truman, Congress 1:46 Royals Ned Yost on Eric Hosmer's hitting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Lobbyists have spent more than $435,000 treating Kansas lawmakers and legislative staffers to dinner, drinks and basketball games during the first three months of 2017. Bryan Lowry and Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star