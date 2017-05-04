Help for St. Louis-area homeowners near radioactive landfill gets sliced again

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Kansans protest ACA changes at Rep. Kevin Yoder's office Pause 1:51 Jamaal Charles and nine other NFL stars who joined an enemy team 0:43 Things you need to know before choosing a daycare 1:47 Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma dig out after spring storm buries region in heavy snow 2:26 Sometimes the choice for seniors is food or medicine 1:13 Dolphins first-round pick Harris talks about coming to Miami 3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 1:12 Ned Yost on Ian Kennedy's rough start, injury 2:11 Yoder discusses push to repeal Affordable Care Act Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Some neighbors in Bridgeton, Mo., attribute their medical problems to two closed landfills. Phoenix-based Republic Services, which owns the landfills, says the area is safe. The Missouri Senate last week voted to allow the state to buy out homeowners who live near a radioactive waste site. Allison Pecorin The Kansas City Star