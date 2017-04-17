Sly James to speak at inaugural for St. Louis’ first female mayor, Lyda Krewson

Kansas City’s mayor will speak at the St. Louis mayor’s inaugural Tuesday.
Sly James will deliver the pre-inaugural address for Lyda Krewson, who was elected St. Louis’ 46th mayor on April 4. She is the first woman ever elected to the office, breaking a tradition of men holding the post for 194 years. Krewson was a longtime city alderwoman who coasted to victory over a field of political novices, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“I’m honored Mayor James will deliver the pre-inaugural address at my inauguration,” Krewson said in a statement. “I look forward to the cooperation between our two great cities.”
Mayor James and Krewson have not worked together previously, but James has enjoyed a strong working relationship with outgoing Mayor Francis Slay and values a partnership with the city of St. Louis, according to his press secretary, James Roberts. James will speak for about 10 minutes, talking about Mayor-elect Krewson’s leadership and the mutual interest for a continued collaboration between Kansas City and St. Louis.
The swearing-in ceremony takes place at noon in the City Hall Rotunda.
James was first elected mayor of Kansas City in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015. He will be term-limited out of office in 2019.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
