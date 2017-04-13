Trump promised to ‘bomb the s---’ out of ISIS. And then he did.

24:22 U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill talks Trump, new-look Supreme Court and offers some Missouri baseball thoughts Pause

0:35 UMB cashing in on HSA trend, and health care bill could help

2:18 Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs

0:56 Ned Yost discusses offense after 8-3 loss to Oakland

3:03 Zero Suicide youth program counters feelings of severe depression

1:15 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' 'awesome' outing

2:08 3D printers at Children's Mercy create models of bones, organs to assist surgeons

29:34 True Blue Live: Rustin Dodd and Sam Mellinger analyze the awful offense so far

1:17 Is there enough energy in the Royals dugout?