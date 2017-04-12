Four candidates now vying to be mayor/CEO of Unified Government of KCK, Wyandotte County

With seven weeks left until the filing deadline, the mayoral race in Kansas City, Kan., already has grown to four candidates.
Janice Grant Witt, a financial services broker defeated for the post in 2013, became the fourth candidate when she filed this month.
Political newcomer D. Keith Jordan, who is better known as “T-Bone” on the Johnny Dare morning radio show on KQRC-FM, filed in March.
Incumbent Mark Holland, who is finishing his first term, and challenger David Alvey, a current member of the Board of Public Utilities, filed in February.
The primary election in August will narrow the field to two candidates for the November general election.
Filing ends at noon June 1.
