Bumblebee police station in Kansas City’s Northland will soon be for sale

Kansas City will soon be seeking buyers for its distinctive Northland police station, known as the “bumblebee” for its bright yellow and black exterior.
The City Council’s Finance Committee agreed Wednesday that the city no longer needs the property and it should be sold. The full council votes on the proposal April 20, and then the city will issue a Request for Proposals for a new buyer.
Vanessa Williams, the city’s real estate manager, said Wednesday there are already interested buyers for the property at 1001 N.W. Barry Road, located on a highly visible parcel southwest of the intersection of Barry Road and U.S. 169.
The appraised value is $650,000 so that’s where the price will start, but Williams said the final sale price could go higher with sufficient developer interest. She expects the new owner may want to demolish the building, which has served as a police station since 1976.
The city will preserve the communications tower on the property, and that radio tower will continue to support the city’s public safety needs.
The new North Patrol is being built at 10610 NW Prairie View Road on land owned by the Kansas City aviation department, near Kansas City International Airport. It is expected to open in June. At about 25,000 square feet, the new building will be about twice the size of the old one. It will have community meeting space, a much more functional detention area and better building security.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
