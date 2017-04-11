Government & Politics

April 11, 2017 5:37 PM

Sen. Claire McCaskill to hold town halls across Missouri this week

By Bryan Lowry

blowry@kcstar.com

Sen. Claire McCaskill will hold a series of town halls this week across Missouri, including events Thursday in Parkville and St. Joseph.

The town halls come as the Democratic lawmaker gears up for what promises to be a tough re-election bid in a state Donald Trump won by double digits, and after she joined in an unsuccessful attempt by the Senate to block Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court appointment.

McCaskill’s schedule:

Wednesday

▪ Hillsboro : 9 a.m. at the Hillsboro campus of Jefferson College in the Fine Arts Theatre

▪ Sikeston : Noon at Three Rivers Community College’s Sikeston campus

▪ Fulton : 3 p.m. at the Callaway Senior Center

Thursday

▪ Hannibal :  9 a.m. at Hannibal Nutrition Center and Senior Services

▪ St. Joseph : Noon at Kemper Recital Hall in Missouri Western University’s Walter Cronkite Memorial Building

▪ Parkville : 2:30 p.m. at Park University’s Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel

Friday

▪ Springfield :  9 a.m. at the Old Glass Place

▪ Rolla :  Noon at the Havener Center at the Missouri University of Science & Technology

Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Senate leader Ron Richard: 'Tell him to kiss my ass'

Senate leader Ron Richard: 'Tell him to kiss my ass' 0:49

Senate leader Ron Richard: 'Tell him to kiss my ass'
John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery 1:02

John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care 4:12

Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos