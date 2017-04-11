Sen. Claire McCaskill to hold town halls across Missouri this week

Sen. Claire McCaskill will hold a series of town halls this week across Missouri, including events Thursday in Parkville and St. Joseph.
The town halls come as the Democratic lawmaker gears up for what promises to be a tough re-election bid in a state Donald Trump won by double digits, and after she joined in an unsuccessful attempt by the Senate to block Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court appointment.
McCaskill’s schedule:
Wednesday
▪ Hillsboro : 9 a.m. at the Hillsboro campus of Jefferson College in the Fine Arts Theatre
▪ Sikeston : Noon at Three Rivers Community College’s Sikeston campus
▪ Fulton : 3 p.m. at the Callaway Senior Center
Thursday
▪ Hannibal : 9 a.m. at Hannibal Nutrition Center and Senior Services
▪ St. Joseph : Noon at Kemper Recital Hall in Missouri Western University’s Walter Cronkite Memorial Building
▪ Parkville : 2:30 p.m. at Park University’s Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel
Friday
▪ Springfield : 9 a.m. at the Old Glass Place
▪ Rolla : Noon at the Havener Center at the Missouri University of Science & Technology
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Comments