Trump tweets support for Ron Estes on special election day in Kansas’ 4th District

President Donald Trump waded into a Kansas congressional race again Tuesday, tweeting his support for Republican Ron Estes on the day of the special election to fill the seat.
Estes, the Kansas state treasurer, is running to replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo, who left Congress earlier this year to lead the CIA.
The 4th District race has gained national attention this week as Republicans have begun to fear that they are in a tight race against Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.
“Ron Estes is running TODAY for Congress in the Great State of Kansas,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning. “A wonderful guy, I need his help on Healthcare & Tax Cuts (Reform).”
Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recorded phone calls in an effort to get out the vote for Estes.
Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, campaigned with Estes in Wichita on Monday.
The 4th District is regarded as being deeply Republican. A Democrat hasn’t won the seat since 1992.
