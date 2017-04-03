Greitens announces plan to bring broadband internet to rural schools

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday announced a plan to equip every school in the state with broadband internet.
More than 100 Missouri school districts lack access to quality internet, according to a release from Greitens’ office. Greitens wants to steer $6 million in state funding and pull down an estimated $39 million in federal funds through the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program to help bring broadband to the rural districts without high-speed internet.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback announced a similar initiative in November. Both states are partnering with San Francisco-based nonprofit EducationSuperHighway on their efforts.
“With this partnership, Missouri’s students will finally have access to the same learning opportunities that kids around the country have. We’re proud to stand up for our rural communities, and we’re going to keep fighting for them every day,” Greitens said in a statement.
