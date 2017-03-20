Missouri Republican Party announces new executive director

The Missouri Republican Party has hired a Louisiana political operative to serve as its new executive director.
The party announced Monday the hiring of Austin Stukins, a retired Marine and Iraq War veteran who currently serves as a policy adviser to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
“Missouri is a state that hungers for conservative leadership, as proven by recent gains in elected positions held by Republicans,” Stukins said in a statement. “It is my goal to help broaden the gains and expand upon the previous efforts that have turned Missouri red.”
During the 2016 campaign, Stukins served as Georgia state director for the Republican National Committee after a previous stint as political director for the Louisiana Republican Party. He will assume his new position next week, replacing Kristen Blanchard Ansley, who held the role on a temporary basis since January. Kansas City attorney Todd Graves took over as state party chairman in January.
The party’s former chairman and executive director, John Hancock and Jon Prouty, launched a political consulting firm in January after overseeing the party’s efforts during the 2016 campaign.
